Five alleged robbers accused of targeting two cash-in-transit vans in Boksburg earlier this month made a brief appearance in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, amid a heavy police presence.

However, the case against Paul Sibanda, Thato Gaopapwe, Sibusiso Khumalo, Collin Hadebe, and Thabo Molefe was postponed to June 13.

Sibanda, 48, was the only one of the five who indicated that he wanted to apply for his release on bail.

His four co-accused said they wanted to "get their house in order" first.

The men face 23 charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of explosives, possession of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, and 10 counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged that the five men were part of a larger group of suspects who targeted two cash-in-transit vans on Atlas Road in Boksburg earlier this month.

The accused were arrested in Denver, Johannesburg. Police recovered an AK47, an R4 rifle, a pistol, ammunition, detonators, commercial explosives and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are on the hunt for more suspects.

News24 reported that, at the previous appearance, the five suspects claimed that police officers kicked, beat and strangled them after they were arrested.

Khumalo's lawyer Jacques Beukes told the court at the time that his client was assaulted for "lengthy periods" estimated to be about six hours long. Beukes claimed Khumalo had been kicked, beaten and strangled in the holding cells and that police used a plastic bag to try to suffocate him.

