28 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ottis Gibson 'Shocked' By AB Retirement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson says he was as shocked as anyone to hear about AB de Villiers' decision to retire from international cricket.

De Villiers rocked the cricketing world last week when he dropped the bombshell, saying that he was "tired" and that it was time to give somebody else a chance.

It came as a massive blow to South Africa's World Cup chances next year, with De Villiers considered one of the most destructive batsmen on the planet.

"The announcement came as a shock to me," Gibson acknowledged at a Johannesburg press conference on Monday.

"We had a conversation. He called me the morning before he made the announcement, telling me what he was planning to do.

"We had a long conversation around whether he was making the right decision and he has spoken to the people closest to him and he reckons that he is."

Gibson admitted that the news was a dent to South Africa's World Cup aspirations.

"He is one of the best players in the world. He could have made a huge difference in the World Cup and he knows that. We all know that. He's chosen to walk away from the game and it is what it is," said Gibson.

"Yes, it's disappointing for the country and world cricket that AB de Villiers isn't playing cricket anymore.

"I don't believe he can be replaced, but it gives an opportunity for somebody else to put their hand up. There is a space there that somebody can fill now."

Sport24

South Africa

Heavy Security as Five Suspects In Court for Cash-In-Transit Robbery

Five alleged robbers accused of targeting two cash-in-transit vans in Boksburg earlier this month made a brief… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.