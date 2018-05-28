Nigeria: Obuh Advises Rohr to Give Players Equal Opportunity Against DR Congo

Former Flying Eagles manager, John Obuh believes the Super Eagles players have no reasons to fail at the Russia 2018 World Cup, which kicks off on June 14, saying the financial and moral support given to the team should be enough to motivate them to success.

Obuh told The Guardian at the weekend that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should be applauded for rallying round to see that the Eagles get the financial support needed to fly high in Russia, adding that the federation has bucked the trend by meeting the demands of the players before the World Cup.

"This is the first time in the history of soccer in Nigeria that a team is getting the necessary financial support before the World Cup. The NFF must be commended for this achievement.

"Now the Eagles have to go to Russia and give their best. The players have to be more committed to play for their names and country. Nigerians are totally behind them.

"On the number of players invited for the camping, I don't think Rohr would be confused in selecting his final 23 out of the 30 players. As a coach I think he invited some players to encourage them and also have enough substitutes in case of injury issues.

"Developing and exposing players is a continuous exercise. The players should also be given equal chances against DR Congo and other friendlies," he said.

The Super Eagles are in Port Harcourt ahead of today's World Cup warm-up match against DR Congo. The Eagles entered into Port Harcourt fresh from their training camp setup in Uyo with high hopes for the friendly.

At the arrival, a pair of lucky fans got to meet and greet William Troost-Ekong, while sharing a Coke with a number of Super Eagles players, during a quick Coca-Cola ball signing session.