Angola: Minister Appeals for Conservation of Sports Infrastructures

Ndalatando — The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento, last Saturday in Ndalatando, northern Cuanza Norte Province, appealed to sports agents and other local social players to conserve and well preserve the few sports infrastructures that exist in this region.

According to the minister, who spoke in the end of a motocross competition held in Ndalatando, one of the main problems in the country is deficient conservation of sports venues, despite the efforts that the government has been doing to build such type of infrastructures.

"Our problem continues to be maintenance and conservation of infrastructures to better serve sport", she emphasised.

Ana Paula Sacramento went on to say that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been working with the provincial governments to find the best way to preserve sports venues.

She also appealed for the participation of the country's entrepreneurs in the management of sports infrastructures, as well as their contribution and support to initiatives which aim at the improvement of sports in Angola.

The minister, who assessed for three days the state of sports infrastructures in Cuanza Norte, ended his visit to this region on Sunday.