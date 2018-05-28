Paris — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and France president, Emmanuel Macron,are expected to adopt this Monday in Paris, a presidential declaration on strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The information was disclosed to the press on Sunday by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, while talking on the Monday meeting between the European and African leaders.

According to the Angolan diplomat, the document is expected to outline the guidelines of the future strategic cooperation between the two nations, mainly for this term going until 2022.

The Angolan president is also expected to sign cooperation agreements in the defense sector, besides others in the finance sector with French Development Agency.

Manuel Augusto added that the referred agreements had been discussed in recent times, when the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, visited Angola.

The minister also reiterated that the official visit of the Angolan president poses a new era in the relation between the two countries, taking into account that the two leaders took office recently.

In the other hand, an agreement and entrepreneurial contracts between the Angolan State-owned Oil Company (Sonangol) and Total are also expected to be signed, which the diplomat deemed crucial for the immediate future, mainly the increase of the participation of TOTAL in the Angolan oil sector.

The minister added that there is great expectation regarding the president's visit as it will also discuss the regional situation in Southern and Central Africa.

"The DR Congo is unavoidable issue. It will deserve the exchange of information and ideas between the two presidents, and we believe that at the end of the visit the posture of each of the parties on the political situation in the DRC and especially the ongoing electoral process can be made public, "said the diplomat.