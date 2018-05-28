Four armed robbers who have been terrorising Harare residents have been arrested over a spate of robberies in which they got away with over $100 000, motor vehicles and property worth thousands of dollars.

The four are Prince Makodza, 29, Alois Nyamadzavo, 44,Tendai Nyakudya, 33 and one another whose name was not revealed in court papers.

They appeared before Harare magistrate, Ruramai Chitumbura answering to armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms charges.

The suspects were denied bail in respect of armed robbery charges and were ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

They will, however, be back in court on Monday for bail application in a case they are being accused of unlawful possession of fire arms.

Prosecuting, Peter Kachirika opposed granting of bail after it emerged that they committed the offences while on bail for other several armed robbery cases.

The complainants in the latest accusations are Admire Matyora, Christine Nyamayaro, Archibald Mazuru and one Glassgow Nhandara among others.

On one case it is alleged they approached Nyamayaro who was hanging her clothes outside her house and grabbed her while gagging her mouth.

It is alleged they dragged her to her bedroom and tied her hands and legs with shoe laces demanding money.

They then stole her cellphone and $38 which was in her wallet before they left her house.

Later that night around 9 pm, it is alleged they waylaid Nyamayaro's husband, Mazuru on his way from work.

Court heard he arrived home and parked his car outside his garage.

When he was getting into the house the suspects attacked him before they forcibly took his cell phones and dragged him into the house. Court heard they demanded cash at gun point.

Due to fear, he gave up his $35 000 and the robbers also stole his television set.

Makodza and his accomplices took their loot and loaded it into Mazuru's vehicle and fled.

They later dumped his vehicle in the neighbourhood.

Police were investigating the robberies when they received information to the effect that the gang was planning to rob a super marke tin Mabvuku.

Acting upon the information, they proceeded to Kuwadzana where they caught the suspects gathered finalising on how they were going to commit the offence.

They were subsequently arrested and upon their arrest, the police recovered unregistered pistols with erased serial numbers.