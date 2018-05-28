28 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says 'Not Losing Sleep' Over Threats - Certain Army Won't Block Him From Taking Over

Tagged:

Related Topics

MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, says he is not losing sleep over reports that the army won't allow him to take over as president of Zimbabwe if he wins the July election.

Chamisa said this on Saturday as he was addressing thousands of supporters who attended an MDC Alliance election campaign rally in Beitbridge.

The Kuwadzana MP said he was certain he was going to become the president through the ballot box and not the barrel of a gun.

"I'm not losing sleep over remarks by a government official that the army won't allow me to become president if I win the presidential election," he said.

Chamisa's comments come after Deputy finance minister Terrance Mukupe recently told an election campaign meeting that the army did not seize former president Robert Mugabe to hand it over to an "immature" leader.

However, Mukuke was rebuked by the government forcing him to claim that he was misquoted.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 'Medical Checks'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa sneaked out of the country late Sunday to neighbouring South Africa with government sources… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.