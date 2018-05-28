MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, says he is not losing sleep over reports that the army won't allow him to take over as president of Zimbabwe if he wins the July election.

Chamisa said this on Saturday as he was addressing thousands of supporters who attended an MDC Alliance election campaign rally in Beitbridge.

The Kuwadzana MP said he was certain he was going to become the president through the ballot box and not the barrel of a gun.

"I'm not losing sleep over remarks by a government official that the army won't allow me to become president if I win the presidential election," he said.

Chamisa's comments come after Deputy finance minister Terrance Mukupe recently told an election campaign meeting that the army did not seize former president Robert Mugabe to hand it over to an "immature" leader.

However, Mukuke was rebuked by the government forcing him to claim that he was misquoted.