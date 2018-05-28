Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto said Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the meeting between African Union Reform Pilot Unit (AU) and the 15-member committee was profitable but the fear of a hypothetical loss of power persists.

Manuel Augusto was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting that brought together the presidents of Rwanda and leader of the AU reform process, Paul Kagame, and the Republic of Congo, as a member of the AU Bureau, Dennis Sassou Nguessou. According to Manuel Augusto, some countries fear that their permanent representatives will lose power in favor of the Reform Commission, which, in the opinion of the fearful, contradicts the constitutive act and would force an amendment, which would be a long and complicated. In turn, the Reform Unit argues that it is not necessary to change the constitutive act to accommodate these new proposals. According to the minister, the two statesmen have issued political guidelines for overcoming legal and technical issues, so that the next meeting, to be held in Mauritania, will initiate the reform document which will guide the future of the AU.