A Harare court has set the trial date for a music promoter and Star FM radio presenter who is on allegations of kidnapping a teenager before exposing her to drugs and liquor for three days.

Simbarashe Maphosa, 40, who is known as Godfatha Templeman is will face his trial staring on May 30 this year.

He appeared before Harare magistrate, Edwin Marecha and the state said it was ready for his trial.

Maphosa is facing kidnapping charges.

According to prosecutors, the DJ who co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays, held the teenager in bondage for three days without the knowledge of her parents.

He allegedly committed the offence between March 29 and 31 this year in Beitbridge.

It is alleged that he unlawfully detained the girl whose identity is being protected and deprived her freedom.

The court also heard that Maphosa spent three days and three nights with her.

Prosecutors also allege that the DJ exposed the complainant to situations where she would consume drugs and liquor.

Ropafadzo Bostch appeared for the State.