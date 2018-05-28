28 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dj On Trial After Kidnapping Girl and Spending Three Nights With Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Harare court has set the trial date for a music promoter and Star FM radio presenter who is on allegations of kidnapping a teenager before exposing her to drugs and liquor for three days.

Simbarashe Maphosa, 40, who is known as Godfatha Templeman is will face his trial staring on May 30 this year.

He appeared before Harare magistrate, Edwin Marecha and the state said it was ready for his trial.

Maphosa is facing kidnapping charges.

According to prosecutors, the DJ who co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays, held the teenager in bondage for three days without the knowledge of her parents.

He allegedly committed the offence between March 29 and 31 this year in Beitbridge.

It is alleged that he unlawfully detained the girl whose identity is being protected and deprived her freedom.

The court also heard that Maphosa spent three days and three nights with her.

Prosecutors also allege that the DJ exposed the complainant to situations where she would consume drugs and liquor.

Ropafadzo Bostch appeared for the State.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 'Medical Checks'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa sneaked out of the country late Sunday to neighbouring South Africa with government sources… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.