Nigeria: Group Forms Nigerian Elders' Forum to Tackle Nation's Challenges

Abuja — Notable personalities from across the country met at the weekend in Abuja, to establish Nigerian Elders Forum (NEF), aimed at proffering solutions to the multifaceted problems plaguing the country.

Spokesperson of the group, Prof. Banji Akintoye, justified the decision to hold the parley saying it behooves on them not to deploy their wealth of experience in tackling the problems besetting the country.

In attendance were Dr. Yime Sen, Yinka Odumakin, Dr. Afred Mulade, Sen. Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Francis Doukpola, Dr. Chike Dike. Bello Suleiman, Sen. Ibrahim Y. Lame and Ambasador. Bala Sani.

Others include; Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, Sheik Idris Hayatudeen, Sen. Saidu M. Dansadau, Alhaji Falalu Bello, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Yerima Shettima, Dr. Charles Nwekeaku, G. G Darah, Barr. Abdullahi Usman Toro, Prof. Rahila P. Gowon and Abdulrazaq Adamu among others.

According to Prof. Akintoye, there are big problems of governance and economy, which needed urgent attention of the elders.

He said: "We are elders. Most of us are not active politicians. We have come together because we are worried about the condition of our country.

Things are not well with our country. A lot of things are happening in our country that ordinarily should not happen. Ours is a land of promise, a land well endowed by nature with a lot of wealth but we are not using the wealth to enrich our people.

Instead, we are going down, down and down in terms of prosperity and progress.

"So, we have decided to work together - that is the most important thing because the problems are many."