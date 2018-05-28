The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) and Zapu have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of tribalism for allowing the return of Saviour Kasukuwere into the country while intensifying efforts to extradite Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Kasukuwere, Professor Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao fled the country following the military coup in November last year after being accused of being "criminals" surrounding ousted President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere, however, returned home last week without being arrested after spending six months and six days in exile. Ahead off that the government revealed that it had engaged the International Police network to help track down Professor Moyo.

"When the military under the orders of Mnangagwa targeted Moyo and Kasukuwere, they claimed that they were targeting criminals. Now what has happened to one of the "criminals" Kasukuwere? He returned to the country without any incident and yet the government has intensified its efforts to extradite Moyo just because he is from Matebeleland," claimed Mqondisi Moyo, the leader MRP, in an interview with New Zimbabwe.

Moyo also claimed that Kasukuwere was planted by Mnangagwa to go and spy on Moyo when the trio left the country after the coup.

"Mnangagwa has never liked Professor Moyo since their fall out during the Tsholotsho declaration. On the other hand, Kasukuwere has been a Mnangagwa boy through and through and that is why he was allowed a safe return because he has accomplished his mission," alleged the MRP leader.

Moyo said the government's renewed zeal to extradite Professor Moyo is because Kasukuwere had provided the police with his exact hide out outside Zimbabwe.

Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa also concurred with Moyo.

"It seems this whole thing is tribally motivated. Both Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo were being labelled criminals. If Kasukuwere's coming home is part of an amnesty of some kind why not extend it to Moyo and Zhuwao who is also a Mozambican by origin? This country will never move forward with this kind of double dealing standards," he said.

Maphosa also raised the issue of former Vice president Phelekezela Mphoko who was allegedly denied his pension by the coup government.

"I am quite sure if Mphoko was from another tribe he was going to get his pension like what happened to Joice Mujuru and Robert Mugabe following their ousting. We suspect because of his ethnicity, he is being denied what is due to him," added Maphosa.

Professor Moyo is being accused of looting ZIMDEF funds.