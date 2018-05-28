Zimbabwe: Dynamos, Highlanders in Draws As FC Platinum, Caps Triumph

Premiership heavyweights Dynamos and Highlanders both failed to win while successive champions FC Platinum and Caps United posted victories in Round 14 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounters played on Sunday.

In the match played at Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos played out to a goalless draw with premiership lightweights Herentals as the crisis continues to rock the country's most successful club.

With Sunday's draw, Dynamos have only managed to collect two points out of a possible 6 in three days after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Black Rhinos on Thursday.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with visiting Chapungu who had surged ahead after 21 minutes.

Adrian Silla scored after 62 minutes to ensure the match did not end in an embarrassing defeat for Madinda Ndlovu's men although they would rue the two points dropped as opposed to a point salvaged given the run-away lead by the premiership's two platinum mining sides.

FC Platinum beat hosts Chicken Inn 2-0 to maintain pressure on unbeaten log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars who had stretched their lead to 6 points during their 3-1 defeat of Harare City at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Rodwell Chinyengetere and Farai Madanhanga got the goals for FC Platinum.

At the National Sports Stadium, Caps United posted a victory against inconsistent Yadah with goals by Milton Ncube and John Zhuwao while Jimmy Dzingai got the face saver for the hosts.

In other matches, ZPC Kariba beat Bulawayo City 1-0 while Mutare City Rovers lost 1-2 to Triangle.

Shabanie Mine beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 while Black Rhinos beat their hosts Nichrut 1-0.

After Round 14 of the premiership race, Ngezi remain on top with 38 points, followed by FC Platinum on 35 with Highlanders third on 26 points.