28 May 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Visits Namibia

The President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali is currently on a state visit in the country at the invitation of President Hage Geingob.

Namibia's Press Secretary and Presidential Advisor, Alfredo Hengari in statement, said the visit will focus on deepening cooperation and understanding on issues on mutual concern, including Namibia's continued support for the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

Earlier in May, during a visit by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Geingob reiterated Namibia's position on Western Sahara and called on all parties to respect the will of the Saharawi people to decide their own future.

Mahamat also echoed President Geingob's position on the Western Sahara and agreed on the importance of dialogue and respect for AU positions.

The visit which kicked off on 27 May will conclude on 29.

The President of the Republic is accompanied by a delegation comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed-Salem Ould Salek, Minister of Cooperation, Bulahi Mohamed-Fadel, Secretary of State for Documentation and Security, Brahim Mohamed-Mahmoud, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Angola and Namibia, Bah Dih Sheikh, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malanin Lakhal, in addition to Soukeina Larbas and Aminatou Sweidat, from Office of the President of the Republic.

