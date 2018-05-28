Zimbabwe: Fired Gweru Councilor Bounces Back

Former Gweru City Councillor for Ward 11, Albert Chirau who was fired by the then Local Government Minister Savior Kasukuwere in 2015 is set to bounce back in council after romping to victory in the Movement for Democratic Change MDC-T local council primary elections held over the weekend.

Chirau was fired alongside his counterpart Moses Marecha on accusations of abuse of office and council property.

Chirau garnered 248 votes while his close rival Peter Chipango got 133 followed by Thomas Maredza and Levison Mutero who polled seven and four respectively.

Speaking to 263Chat, Chirau said his victory in the party primaries was just reclaiming what belongs to him, accusing Kasukuwere of dismissing him without any offence.

"The fact that I was once dismissed by Kasukuwere could not drown my community's determination to ensure that justice is served.

"The dismissal was a nullity as it failed to satisfy the provisions of our constitutional demands.

"I was never charged of any offence nor convicted of any type of offence in my whole life hence I stand ready to reclaim what belongs to me," Chirau said.

Chirau was elected in 2013 where the then Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo later succeeded by Saviour Kasukuwere were engaged in running battles with the Gweru councilors which at one time, after the firing of Chirau and Marecha, saw almost all the councilors being suspended and replaced by a three member commission.

Chirau thanked party members in ward 11 for putting trust in him once again saying it is time for people to work together and finish some of the work that he had begun before he was booted out.

"Thanks to the almighty God who kept me alive to fight another day, to the people I will represent I say thank you for reaffirming your faith and support in me.

"The community needs to be redirected to the path of progress which I had set in motion. I will honestly listen, respect and put them first to ensure that we will all be responsible for our success of failures collectively," Chirau said.