Nigeria V DR Congo (Live Updates) - Rohr to Fill Last Two World Cup Slots

Gernot Rohr will use the opportunity of the friendly on Monday to fill the last two slots for his 23-man list for the 2018 World Cup that starts on June 14 in Russia.

The starting 11 against DR Congo will feature debutants - Junior Lokosa of the Nigerian League and Simeon Nwankwo, who finished the 2017/18 Serie A season with a flurry of goals.

There is also Francis Uzoho, who will win his fourth cap as Rohr continues to show his hand concerning the goalkeeping choice for the mundial. Joel Obi also starts in the defensive midfield position as Rohr continues to look for a reliable backup to Mikel Obi.

After Monday's encounter, Rohr is expected to drop four players to add to the already injured Moses Simon.

Starting XI: Uzoho; Ebuehi, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Echiejile; Onazi, Joel Obi, Etebo; Iheanacho, Lokosa, S. Nwankwo

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from the Adokiye Amiesimeka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Kickoff is 5 p.m.

The teams are filing out unto the pitch with the Eagles captained by Ogenyi Onazi, who wins his 51st cap

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike take the traditional handshake with the players

The Nigeria National Anthem has been rendered with so much enthusiasm and expectation

Elderson Echiejile starts at left-back, having last played in a competitive fixture on February 25 against Westerlo in which he played all 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge in a First Division B fixture.

Kickoff - Congo DR take the kickoff at 5:13pm

2 mins - Congo get two consecutive throw-ins in their half

The pitch does not look so good - sodden unf=der-feet

3 mins - Simy Nwankwo hits the cross bar

Nwankwo performed a Kanuesque move to free up space for the shot and that could have been the fastest debut goal in Super Eagles history

6 mins - Ebuehi sherpherds the ball into touch for a goal kick

7 mins - First save from Uzoho who saves his defenders' embarassment

The Congolese seem to have the better hang of the Adokie Amiesimeka pitch at the moment

9 mins - Joel Obi is tenacious in the tackle and wins a free kick on the left flank

9 mins - Joel Obi's goal-bound shot is diverted for a corner kick to the Eagles

11 mins - Junior Lokosa wins a free kick on the right flank which is punted into the goalkeeper's hands by Kelechi Iheanacho

13 mins - Congo DR No. 19 gets a yellow card for a rash foul on Lokosa. Free kick to the Eagles from 30 yards

14 mins - Goal, GOAL, GOAL - Troost-Ekong scores his first goal for the Eagles

A fumble by the defenders and the goalkeeper gave Ekong a simple tap in. Lovely worked free kick from Onazi

16 mins - Balogun gets in a block to concede a corner

No communication from Uzoho to Ebuehi to get the ball in order

19 mins - The pitch is not helping the Eagles at all - ball control is hard for players accustomed to carpet-like conditions in Europe as Benik Afobe takes an injury break

Echiejile gives away a foul for which he is yellow carded. It was a reckless lunge

22 mins - Nice inter-play between Lokosa, Nwankwo, and Iheanacho

24 mins - Meshack caught offside

25 mins - Onazi with a hard body check on Meshack

27 mins - The Leopards win two consecutive corner kicks

29 mins - Another foul by Joel Obi on Joseph Mpoku

Too many misplaced passes because of the pitch and the carefulness of the players from getting any injuries

33 mins - Iheanacho's shot from just outside the box is charged down for an easy catch for the goalkeeper

34 mins - Good pass from Onazi gives Iheanacho a goal scoring chance but his toe poke was weak and straight at the goalkeeper

39 mins - Troost-Ekong commits a foul on No.8

40 mins - The Eagles giving away a lot of space to the Congolese attackers as Afobe flashed another shot wide off target

42 mins - No. 6 catches Onazi in the face with his arm for a foul and a free kick

44 mins - Intelligent defending from Ebuehi. Wins a throw-in off a Congo attacker

Nigeria 1-0 Congo DR: It is halftime in Port Harcourt with the Eagles a goal up. Nothing to really report from this match because of the bad state of the pitch and the careful nature of the Eagles as they think of future assignments, especially the World Cup, which is just 17 days away.