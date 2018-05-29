Photo: Premium Times

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo meeting with members of nPDP.

Members of the nPDP bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have said they will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari before deciding whether to leave or stay in the party.

The group met with the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, behind closed doors on Monday inside his Akinola Aguda residence, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The nPDP had requested a meeting with President Buhari after cataloguing the group's grievances against the APC administration.

In a brief remarks with State House correspondents after the meeting, one of the leaders of the group, Kawu Baraje, said the meeting with Mr Osinbajo went well, but they expect to meet with Mr Buhari as well.

"Members of the nPDP had written a letter to the party copying the president and the vice president. So the party had invited us earlier on and now it is the turn of the vice president, probably the next one will be the President," he said.

Asked if they were satisfied with the discussions so far? Mr Baraje said, "So far so good. We are looking forward to some of the promises. There will be other meetings because we have been put into subcommittees and then we will now identify specific and general problems and then we will proceed to see Mr. President. But it was a very good meeting."

Also asked if they will no longer quit APC? He simply replied, "It is too early to say."

Daily Trust earlier reported that while Mr Osinbajo led the government delegation, senate president, Bukola Saraki led the nPDP delegation.

The newspaper also reported that others in the government delegation were APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawal Shuaib, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, deputy Chief of Staff to the president, Ade Ipaye, and the National Security Adviser, Babaguno Monguno.

On nPDP team were the house speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal, former PDP national chairman, Kawu Baraje, governor Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara State, Rabiu Kwakwanso, former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako, Barnabas Gemade, Danjuma Goje and some members of the House of Representatives.