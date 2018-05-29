28 May 2018

Kenyan Flag Captured in Infamous Moment of UEFA Champions League Final

By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyans on Twitter could not contain their excitement after the Kenyan flag was displayed during the UEFA Champion's League final held in Kiev, Ukraine, over the weekend.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the final on Saturday night.

But what has made KOT burst with pride is the Kenyan flag that was visibly displayed in the stadium.

Check out our flag in the background 😎🇰🇪 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/C1qIm05Qax

- Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) May 27, 2018

🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪#LiverPool vs #RealMadrid #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/dCy8PujCmw

-- Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) May 27, 2018

The photo however captures the infamous moment when Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos locked arms with Liverpool's star striker Mohamed Salah before falling on top of the forward's shoulder.

Salah left the pitch in tears holding his shoulder after just half an hour, with reports suggesting he suffered a sprain in his shoulder ligaments.

A petition has been launched on the change.org platform, calling on FIFA and UEFA to punish Ramos for "intentionally hurting Mohamed Salah".

This is what KOT had to say.

There were the doubting Thomases.

Photo shop!

-- Sam L. Lenaibalatia (@SamLenaa) May 27, 2018

We are famous in Kiev 😂😂

-- FBI-Fckboy.inc (@Fckboyinc) May 27, 2018

Others were comical

I was the one holding the Kenyan flag🇰🇪😍

-- mohamed welly Kenya (@Mohamedwelly) May 27, 2018

Eye witness was there... aliona kila kitu... we are waiting for him to tell us what happened😎

-- Isaac mongare (@Isaacmongare1) May 28, 2018

This picture makes me feel bad

-- Peter Njuki Kibaara (@pnkibaara) May 27, 2018

Impressive, we are assertive

-- Evalyne Nyamgero (@ENyamgero) May 27, 2018

kumbe tulikuwa ucl finals... Awesome

-- Hilla Bett (@Bett_Hilla) May 27, 2018

I was the one ☝️ who was holding the kenyan 🇰🇪 flag because hakuna Mkenya anaweza Kuenda Kuwatch Hio Game I should've gone with my somalian 🇸🇴 flag

-- Abdinasir Mohamed Hirsi (@chanhagaf1994) May 27, 2018

