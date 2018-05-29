Kenya/Zambia: Jesse, Makwatta on Target in Zambia

Kenyan international striker Jesse Were scored once in Zesco United's 3-1 win over Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) in a Zambian Super League match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

Jesse broke the deadlock three minutes into the game before KYSA levelled in the 16th minute, but a second half brace from Lazarous Kambole sealed victory for the defending champions.

Jesse, who has scored four league goals so far, was named the man-of-the-match for his display, scoring and assisting one goal.

He was substituted in the 79th minute with Logic Ching'andu taking his place in a match that also featured defender David Owino.

On Saturday, striker John Makwatta scored his fourth goal in four consecutive games as Buildcon edged Red Arrows 3-2 in a five goal thriller in Ndola.

Justine Zulu and Joseph Zulu netted for the visiting Arrows, while goals from Rahim Osumanu, Moro Lamine and Makwatta sealed the points for Buildcon who moved to 10th spot on 18 points, 10 behind leaders Zesco after 13 rounds.

In Sweden, Kenyan duo of David "Cheche" Ochieng' and Eric Johanna started in IF Brommapojkarna's scoreless draw at home to Orebro on Sunday.

While Cheche clocked 90 minutes, Johanna was withdrawn after 64 minutes for Jack Lahne.

A point for Brommapojkarna took them to 10 points sitting 14th on the log after 11 rounds.

Finland

Kenyan midfielder Amos Ekhalie was a second half substitute in IFK Mariehamn's one-all draw away to SJK on Saturday. The result saw Mariehamn rise to eighth position with 12 points from 11 games.

Closely in the Georgian top flight, Amos Nondi returned to FC Dila Gori's match day squad but was an unused substitute in the team's 2-2 draw away to Sioni on Friday.

Dila however remain third on 24 points, six below leaders Saburtalo, home to Alwyn "Chambi" Tera after 13 rounds.

In the USA's Major League Soccer, Kenyan defender Lawrence Olum was an unused substitute in Portland Timbers' 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Timbers rose to third position on the western conference table with 20 points from eleven matches and in the country's fourth tier, defender Joseph "Crouch" Okumu was named the man of the match as his team AFC Ann Arbor kept its fourth clean sheet in a goalless draw against Kalamazoo FC on Saturday.

Compatriot Chrispinus Onyango also featured in the match as Ann Arbor remained atop the Great Lakes conference table with 10 points from four games.