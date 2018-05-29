28 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Don't Swim in Floodwaters - Lamu Locals Warned

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kalume Kazungu

Lamu County residents have been told not to swim or boat in flooded areas.

The warning by County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri comes after the death of three people in Hongwe and Bomani villages in Mpeketoni, Lamu West.

Speaking at Mokowe Primary School on Monday, Mr Kanyiri said two died as they attempted to swim in floodwaters while the third victim drowned while fishing in a flooded river over the weekend.

"It's high time that people take precautions and avoid conducting activities in flooded areas.

"Can you imagine, despite the obvious risk, people have been swimming in flooded ponds and rivers and also fishing there?" he asked.

ARREST

He said his office will apprehend anyone who deliberately endangers their lives.

"We have already lost three people. This trend must stop. We shall arrest anyone who puts their life in danger and we will charge you for it. Let's not lose any more lives because of things we can avoid," Mr Kanyiri said during the distribution of sanitary towels.

He said the national government will continue with efforts to help flood victims.

The security boss also appealed to locals in low-lying areas to relocate to safer areas until the rainy season ends.

RELIEF EFFORTS

He was backed by Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama who urged residents to vacate flood-prone places.

"We have a challenge of floods in most parts of Lamu West. I call on locals living in low lands to move elsewhere to avoid or minimize losses and damages that come with the rains," the MP said.

More than 4,000 people have been directly affected.

Villagers in Chalaluma, Dide Waride, Moa, Pandanguo, Bar'goni, Boko, Matabore, Pangani, Jericho, and Amkeni are displaced after their homes were swept away by floods.

An emergency camp run by the government and the Kenya Red Cross was later set-up at Nagele.

Kenya

Govt Orders South Africa Buses as Dar Buys in Nairobi

Kenyan fabricator of passenger vehicle bodies Labh Singh Harnam Singh (LSHS) has been hired to build high-capacity buses… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.