Police have fired teargas and stun grenades at a crowd that gathered outside Chatsworth police station in Durban on Monday.

Local CPF member Zain Kassim said the residents had gathered to demand justice for nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.

Sukhraj was shot dead, apparently by hijackers, while in a car with her father near a school in Shallcross.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said earlier that the shooting occurred near the Marklands Secondary School.

Sadia was taken to Chatsmed Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"The community wants the suspect in custody. The protest got a little bit out of control," Kassim said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala could not be reached for comment.

Earlier on Monday evening, a number of residents from the suburb gathered outside the police station.

