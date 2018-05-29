28 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cops Fire Teargas, Stun Grenades At Crowd Outside Police Station After Shooting of Young Durban Girl

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
(File photo)

Police have fired teargas and stun grenades at a crowd that gathered outside Chatsworth police station in Durban on Monday.

Local CPF member Zain Kassim said the residents had gathered to demand justice for nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.

Sukhraj was shot dead, apparently by hijackers, while in a car with her father near a school in Shallcross.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said earlier that the shooting occurred near the Marklands Secondary School.

Sadia was taken to Chatsmed Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"The community wants the suspect in custody. The protest got a little bit out of control," Kassim said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala could not be reached for comment.

Earlier on Monday evening, a number of residents from the suburb gathered outside the police station.

Source: News24

More on This

Mourners Visit Home of 9-Year-Old Durban Girl Shot in Botched Hijacking

Family members, relatives and mourners have visited the family home of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead during a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.