28 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bugesera District Appoints Ferwaba Secretary General as Acting Mayor

By Damas Sikubwabo

Richard Mutabazi, the Secretary General of Rwanda Basketball Association (Ferwaba) was appointed as acting mayor of Bugesera District on Sunday.

Prior to being appointed mayor, Mutabazi was a member of the District's Advisory Board.

The District Advisory Council appointed Mutabazi to lead the Eastern Province district as an interim mayor following Saturday's abrupt resignation of the former mayor Emmanuel Nsanzumuhire, and the vice mayors; Priscilla Uwiragiye, in charge of social affairs, and Eric Ruzindana, in charge of economic development,

In a telephone interview with Times Sport on Monday, Mutabazi said, "It is an honor to serve the district as new mayor. I am now more than ever, challenged and committed to serve the great people of Bugesera District and, the country at large."

He further added that, "As a sportsman, I can be counted on for sports development, talent detection programs and youth engagement in sports activities, more sports events and infrastructure in the district."

The newly appointed acting mayor of Bugesera District also previously served as Managing Director of the Musanze-based Africa Rising Cycling Center (ARCC) for one year.

The resignation, which took place on Saturday, was first confirmed on Sunday afternoon by Donald Ndahiro, the chairperson of Bugesera District Advisory Council.

Mutabazi has elected as Secretary General of the local basketball governing body in 2013 before winning a reelection, last year, to the same post for another 4-year term.

