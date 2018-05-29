Malawi: Reforming Prisons Through Extensive Agriculture

Mzuzu — When Michael Nyirenda (not real name) first entered the yawning gates of Nkhata Bay Prison in 2015 after being convicted for house-breaking, punishment was a word that lingered on his mind.

Nyirenda never understood what a prison warder meant when he was briefing him on his prison tenure.

"The warder told me that I would be here for 72 months [6 years] and that during my stay I would be undergoing various reformatory courses.

"I failed to understand what he meant by reformation as all I knew was that prisons are punitive formations for those on the wrong side of the law," he says.

Nyirenda says during his early days at the prison, together with fellow inmates, he would be taken to a nearby garden where they grew vegetables and sugarcanes.

"We would sometimes go to the garden in a group of 30 inmates to till and water vegetables. There wasn't much work there as most of the times we were just chatting and sometimes collecting sand from the lake for sale.

"However, things changed when towards the end of 2015, our authorities informed us that they had secured a big land which we were to use for cultivating maize on a large scale," he explains.

Nyirenda says life became harder as inmates could now spend several hours working on the five-hectare maize field at Nkondezi unlike in the past when the prison had just a vegetable garden nearby.

"At Nkondezi farm is where I have experienced serious reformation because we learned how to grow maize extensively," he says.

Nyirenda says the introduction of extensive maize farming at the prison has widened his knowledge.

"We are taught modern farming practices like growing hybrid seeds, use of pesticides and farm management. We are exposed to real commercial farming as we do everything from tilling the land to harvesting our maize.

I can assure you that by the time I will be moving out of this prison later this year, I will be a completely changed person. I'm determined to apply all what I have learnt here in my gardens," he says.

Nkhata Bay Prison spokesperson MacDonald Migolo says the maize project, which the prison does jointly with the district's health office (DHO), has proved a success.

He says apart from boosting food stocks at the 280-capacity prison, the farm project has helped to reform prisoners to become financially independent by engaging in serious agribusiness upon release.

"We strongly feel that many prisoners are now able to appreciate farming because they see what we produce on the farm every year.

"For the three years now, we have been producing high quality maize which we believe will inspire prisoners to practice the same when they finish serving their jail terms," Migolo says.

He explains that the project has helped save public resources as the inmates are now able to feed themselves.

"The maize farm has enabled us to lift the burden that government always shoulders in feeding prisons.

"For instance, last year we got over 300 50-kilogramme bags of maize which helped us to stand on our own for some months," Migolo says.

He is optimistic that this year's yield will increase despite erratic rainfall in the district.

"We are hopeful that we will still have bumper harvest despite challenges such as the outbreak of fall armyworms this year," Migolo says.

In their project arrangement, Nkhata Bay Prison provides labour through inmates while the DHO contributes money for buying farm inputs such as maize seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

Proceeds are later shared equally among the two public institutions.

The DHO uses the maize to feed inpatients at Nkhata Bay District Hospital which in 2013 experienced acute food shortage.

The hospital failed to feed inpatients for over a week and the situation was worse for those without guardians.

Foodstuff suppliers had stopped supply to the health facility due to outstanding debts and hospital authorities pushed the blame on inadequate funding.

So, the project was initiated against such a background in 2015 as long-term solution.

The then district health officer Dr. Albert Mkandawire said both the prison and the hospital stood to benefit from the arrangement.

He said the maize realized from the project would eventually help improve patients and inmates' nutrition.

As Nkhata Bay Prison prides at the success of the farm project both to the facility and individual inmates like Nyirenda, Migolo urges other prisons and government departments to emulate their initiative.

"Departments should use every resource available for production so that government saves money and channels it to other social sectors," he says.

According to national prisons spokesperson Julius Magombo, there are other prisons in the country who practicing extensive agriculture apart from Nkhata Bay. These are Rumphi, Mpyupyu, Matchaya and Nsanje prisons among others.

Magombo says the decision to venture into extensive agriculture has seen the prison department improving inmates' nutrition.

"Apart from training inmates in modern agricultural skills, we have seen a vast improvement in inmate's nutrition status as prisons are now able to feed themselves with what they produce.

"You might be aware that funding in government departments has not been that good; but with this project, government is significantly saving," Magombo says.