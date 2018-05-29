Malawi to Host 2018 International Community Based Adaptation Summit

Blantyre — Malawi will host the 2018 International Community Based Adaptation (CBA12) conference in Lilongwe from June 11 - 14, 2018 which will focus on getting local experience on climate action, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

The CBA conference supports community practices and advancing knowledge on community-based adaptation to climate change and promotes South-South collaboration.

The 11th International ConferenceonCommunity Based adaptation (CBA11) took place in Kampala, Uganda while the 10th International CBA (CBA10) on climate change was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A statement made available from International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) website (https://www.iied.org/community-based-adaptation), CBA12 will bring together the CBA agents to showcase lived experiences, tools and examples in the CBA market place, put forward and discuss burning issues around key themes in the open space.

"The CBA meeting will also be a platform to exchange knowledge and share expertise on a wide range of topics such as monitoring and evaluation, accessing climate finance, developing proposals and climate investment innovative finance for locally driven climate adaptation," reads part of the statement.

The aim of the conference is to achieve inclusive and meaningful community engagement in decision making in ways that enable opportunities for gender-transformative outcomes.

Information sourced from the website indicates that poor and vulnerable people are particularly affected by effects of climate change such as floods, droughts and other extreme weather conditions, as such, for decades IIED has worked to empower communities to adapt to climate change.

"Locally-driven action that addresses climate challenges is ever more crucial. The well-established CBA community practice works on sharing innovation, getting climate finance and preparing robust narratives to take 'lived experience' from evidence to influence.

"IIED is bringing a new approach to this year's event. The programme will include two days of workshops, followed by two days of multi-stakeholder dialogues. The other days will bring practitioners together under three work streams," reads part of the information in the statement.

The statement further says policy makers and investors will join the multi-stakeholder dialogues on day three and four to discuss how to propose and plan locally-driven climate investments.

However, on day four, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Least Developed Countries Expert Group will convene the Regional National Adaptation Plans (NAP) Expo as part of CBA12.

This follows the Regional NAP Expo programme at CBA11 and this year, it will explore issues on how well locally-driven climate action is working within NAPs.

The CBA12 event is being organized by IIED in partnership with the Climate Justice Resilience Fund, GIZ, Global Resilience Partnership, International Development Research Centre, Irish Aid and Practical Action.