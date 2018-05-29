Malawi: Decentralisation for Improving Health Service Delivery

Ntchisi — Zomba Central Hospital Director, Mathias Joshua has touted the enactment of the National Decentralisation Policy for contributing to increased community participation in the management of health facilities in local councils.

He said during a recent media interface on decentralization and health issues in Salima that since adoption of the policy, communities are now involved in community health monitoring through Village Health Committees as well as monitoring of health facilities by advisory committees.

"Besides, the community is also involved in decision making in developmental issues including health through Village Action Planning," Joshua noted, adding thiswas not the case before decentralisation.

He said planning and budgeting is now locally prioritised as procurement of drugs and other medical supplies is done by Internal Procurement Committees at the district level thereby improving their availability.

Before decentralisation, health service delivery was through three legal instruments as the Public Health Act empowered the Ministry of Health to deliver free health services through Central and District Hospitals and other health facilities. Decisions were made at central level (Ministry of Health) while districts were only doing implementation, according to Joshua.

Access to health services has improved through provision of outreach clinics to communities that are far from facilities, referral systems from community to hospitals as well as having functional communication system in most of the facilities. Quality of care, he said has also improved through increased number of nurses with midwifery skills.

He was quick to point out that decentralization in the health sector has not been without challenges due to among other things high turn-over of administrative staff at district level resulting in slowed implementation of decentralization due to knowledge gaps.

"Staff recruitment, deployment, remuneration and discipline is still centralized through various commissions such as the Civil Service Commission (for common service staff), Health Service Commission (for professional health workers)," Joshua observed adding there is need for provision of adequate resources and regular capacity building programs at all levels in health and other devolved sectors to enhance knowledge about decentralization.

Chief Local Government Services Officer in the Ministry of Local Government, Darwin Pangani explained that government decided to decentralize political and administrative authority to district level aspart of the process of consolidating democracy and as a strategy for realising the country's development goal of poverty reduction.

"Decentralisation is also aimed at making public service more efficient, economical and cost effective as well as promoting accountability and good governance at the local level," he said.

Pangani said the Ministry of Local Government provides primary guidance and support to District Assemblies and facilitates the development of an effective system for governance and development while the central government supports the District Assembly with policy guidance, financial and technical assistance.

The National Decentralisation Policy was approved by Cabinet in October 1998.