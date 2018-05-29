Malawi: Paramount Chief Kyungu Condemns Mob Justice

Karonga — Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa has condemned the behaviour of some youth in the districts of resorting to mob justice against people accused of witchcraft and theft.

In his press release issued on Thursday, Kyungu said he is saddened by recent media reports of the irresponsible and savagery acts of violence perpetrated by the youth.

"They [youth] have been involved in mob justice, killing people, burning houses belonging to fellow citizens on allegations that they practice witchcraft or they are thieves.

"Such brutal actions are against the laws of Malawi, let alone against the tradition of the people of Ngonde land. I condemn such irresponsible and brutal actions which dent the good name of Karonga," he said.

Kyungu's remarks follow a recent incident of four men who were arrested for harvesting rice worth thousands of kwachas from another man's field claiming that the land belonged to them.

The paramount chief has since appealed to parents, guardians and traditional leaders to civic educate their children and subordinates to be disciplined and respect human life.

"I warn in strongest terms that those found guilty of mob just and violence will face the law.

"I urge police to take swift actions against any person found or suspected to be part of the group of people tarnishing the good name of our district," he said.

Kyungu also asked the courts to pass stiffer sentences against such people.

Karonga Police Officer-In-Charge Brenant Chitanda commended Paramount Chief Kyungu for taking the lead in condemning the acts of violence in the district.

Chitanda said the police are currently conducting sensitisation campaigns aimed at curbing the malpractice in all traditional authorities in the district.

"People of Karonga are not savages; they are good people. But there is just a need to deal with a certain group of people that is tarnishing the good image of the district," he said.