The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given details of the platform set up for members of the public to lay complaints or send suggestions on better performance by the police.

Also, the police boss said statistics showed that the Lagos command tops the list of formations that received complaints against police with 134 complaints, which represents 22.19 per cent of the total complaints.

Mr Idris in a statement assured that required actions would always be taken in all cases. He said the FCT Command followed Lagos with 89 complaints (14.74 per cent) and Rivers State 88 complaints (14.57 per cent).

He said, these three states account for over 50 per cent of the total complaints made during the period under review, while Taraba State Command joined Kebbi as states with zero complaint.

However, in the period under review, the PCRRU (Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit) embarked on sensitisation campaigns in Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States to showcase activities of the unit and also to make known platforms through which the public can channel their grievances.

There was distribution of PCRRU information flyers, posters and car bumper stickers across the major cities and towns in Niger State, he said.

The statement noted that, phone calls remain the most preferred channel of choice by members of the public, and added that out of 604 complaints recorded in the period under review phones call had 342, Whatsapp 180, SMS 8, Emails 29, Twitter 15, Facebook 3, BBM 2 and Others 25.

"Remember bail is free in all police stations in Nigeria and the PCRRU is available 24/7 to address your complaints," the statement noted.