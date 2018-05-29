Malawi: MEC Engages Artists to Raise Awareness for 2019 Polls

Dowa — The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has organized a training workshop for various artists including musicians and dramatists to equip them with skills on how they can use entertainment to raise awareness about the 2019 tripartite polls.

Speaking when he opened the two-day workshop at Mponela in Dowa on Saturday, MEC Commissioner, Dr. Moffat Banda, urged the artists to be non-partisan and abide by the electoral Code of Conduct as they take election messages to the people.

Banda said artists play an important role in sensitizing the rural masses because they can creatively communicate messages through drama, songs and roadshows to people.

He said the training workshop was important because besides equipping them with better skills on how to communicate messages on the electoral process, MEC wants them to speak with one voice.

"If we don't train them they will have an excuse when they make a mistake, to say we were not trained. But now all of them will speak with one voice" he said.

He cautioned the artists against being partisan saying MEC is a neutral organization and does not promote any political party.

Speaking earlier, MEC Chief Elections Officer Sammy Alufandka, asked the artists to conduct more awareness campaigns about the 2019 polls especially in rural areas.

On his part, Chairperson of the National Theatre Association of Malawi (NTAM), Southern Region Chapter, Louis Thembachako, said dramatists are unique because they easily engage people and can even go to remotest areas to perform.

Thembachako said they are ready to do their job professionally as advised by MEC.

The artists have been drawn from nine districts in the central and northern regions as their counterparts in the south were already trained, according to Commissioner Banda.

MEC's electoral Calendar indicates that the Commission will on 26 June start registering people for the oncoming tripartite election which will take place on 21 May, 2019.