Malawi: Minister of Energy Defends MAREP 8

Salima — Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi, has told journalists that Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) phase 8 is an important program despite the continued challenges in energy generation.

The minister spoke to journalists after officially commissioning MAREP 8 at Chinguluwe Primary School in Salima during the week-end.

He explained that MAREP was more concerned with distribution of electricity to rural areas, so it is necessary to continue while challenges in electricity generation are being addressed.

Masi said that government is committed to electrify many rural centres as a way of stirring development.

"Electricity and energy in general are key drivers of development so as government, we will continue to ensure that issues of energy are put as a priority and that as a country, we have numerous sources of energy," said Masi.

Masi also appealed to people of Chinguluwe and other centres that will be electrified under MAREP 8 to be innovative and make important use of the energy.

"The electricity that we have commissioned today has power to transform lives of people, but that is only when you are innovative and come up with good business ideas to utilize this opportunity," said Masi.

Member of Parliament for Salima Central, Felix Jumbe, also said electricity will not be meaningful if people will just use it for lighting homes.

"We have worked hard to bring electricity here and it will be sad to see people not putting it to use or just using it in homes for lighting. As a trading centre, this power can change lives if it is put to good use," said Jumbe.

Jumbe also asked Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to be visionary and able to project its customer needs.

"People who need to be connected are always frustrated by ESCOM for the delays that are caused by unavailability of equipment. The organization should get organized and be able to know its annual requirements so that people should stop waiting for a long time when they pay for [power] connection," said Jumbe.

Meanwhile, over 37 centres in Salima have applied for MAREP connection and across the country; over 100 centres will be connected by the end of this phase.