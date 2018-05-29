Malawi: President Mutharika Takes Firm Stand On 2019 Candidature

Photo: Cia Pak/UN Photo

Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-second session. (file photo).

Blantyre — President Prof. Peter Mutharika has reaffirmed his position on his intention to be the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch bearer in the 2019 tripartite elections.

He made the reaffirmation on Thursday last week in Blantyre when he opened the 30th Malawi International Trade Fair.

Mutharika said he would carry the banner for the DPP at the 2019 polls to have chance to complete with the numerous development programmes he has initiated since ascending to power in 2014.

The Malawi leader said he would not relent with efforts of developing the country saying, "From the time former President Bingu Wa Mutharika died, there were a number of MPs - there were more but just 53 remained in the party at his death."

He said he would not be disturbed by any forces aimed at derailing his development programmes,

Mutharika assured Malawians then after Bingu's death that he would not flee the country, the 'divisions' in the DPP would only make his leadership stronger, claiming that he had 'weathered strong storms before.'

"When my late brother Bingu had died, I assured people in the country that I will remain in the country and suffer together with Malawians until we wrestled government from former president Joyce Banda," he emphasized.

Mutharika pointed out that he would lead the DPP's 'operation landslide' in the May 2019 tripartite elections where the electorates would vote for local government representatives, members of parliament and the president.

DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha said party structures across the country at all levels have endorsed President Mutharika as the party's candidate during the tripartite elections next year.

"Some of the factors that have led to such a decision include running government without donor support for the past three years," he said adding that, "Mutharika has not arrested anyone on political grounds since he rose to power which is a demonstration of good democratic governance."

Mchacha claimed that the bickering being experienced in the party was the work of opposition agents bent at destroying the party.

He assured that the party machinery would work towards consolidating the DPP grip at the grassroots.

The Regional Governor declared that President Mutharika would be the DPP's candidate in the 2019 elections, challenging that the party would emerge victorious during the polls.

Different political parties are warming up for the 2019 elections with the Malawi Congress Party and Alliance for Democracy leading in conducting conventions to choose people in various positions ahead of the May elections.