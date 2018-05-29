28 May 2018

Malawi: Delay of Stadium Construction Worries Mwanza People

By Brian Wasili

Mwanza — Mwanza District Council has been faulted for being reluctant to initiate commencement of construction works for the district's community stadium.

According to community members, this development has led to degradation of sporting standards in the district.

In an interview on Thursday, chairperson of Mwanza District Football Association, Christopher Kutsalandekha said communities would like the district council to allow them access to the community ground which was closed for any activity late last year for upgrading.

"We were stopped from using the community ground by the council to pave way for construction works of a new stadium. But since then, little has been done on the ground," Kutsalandekha said.

He added that the council mobilized some river sand, quarry stone and some cement blocks at the site last year for work to start. But up to now nothing has been done and this has raised fears and doubt from the communities.

"If football teams for instance want to play a game, they are using Mwanza Secondary School football ground where they have to pay K3,000 per game. Most clubs in the district cannot afford as they do not have sponsors," Kutsalandekha said.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) Edgar Chihana acknowledged the concerns raised by the communities and said management would convene soon to chart the way forward.

"The decision to suspend the community ground from use was discussed and agreed by a forum at a higher level within the council. If there is any problem in this regard it is the same forum that can come up with a solution to address the problem," said Chihana.

Last year in November, Director of Public Works William Kulapani told MANA that K40 million was identified from CDF for initial construction of 6075 perimeter fence surrounding the community ground before construction works of the stadium commenced.

The whole project was estimated at K232 million by then.

