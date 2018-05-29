Malawi: Ministry Procures Firearms for Forest Guards

Dedza — Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi disclosed on Friday that his ministry has procured firearm for forests guards in a ploy to curb increasing cases of illegal tree harvesting in the country's forest reserves.

Masi said this during a pass out parade for 70 forest guards at the Malawi College of Forestry and Wildlife in Dedza.

"We are all aware of the enormous challenges that the forestry sector is facing from illegal harvesters with the deforestation rate reaching an estimated 2.8 percent at some point.

"Enormous areas of forest cover are being lost every year. Almost all the major forest reserves in the country have been targeted by illegal tree harvesters," Masi said.

The minister further stated that forest guards that have graduated will be deployed into forest reserves, armed with guns, to deal with people involved in illegal tree harvesting and other forest products.

"We have trained and equipped these forest guards very well on how to use guns because poachers out there also have equipment such as panga knives and guns," he said.

This year's crop of new forest guards is the second one following the first cohort that produced 30 people last year.

The year plans to invest more in the protection of the country's forest reserves through training of more guards and procurement of more firearms, according to Masi.

Government has already spent over K80 million in both the procurement of guns and training of forest guards, the natural resources minister said.

One of the forest guards that graduated on the day Rebecca Patisiyo, who is stationed at Dzalanyama forest, said they used to face many challenges because of poor skills and equipment in forest protection.

"People involved in illegal tree harvesting are very stubborn. They go into the forests with panga knives and other dangerous weapons. They also throw stones to prevent us from arresting them," Patisiyo said.

She added: "At first we were armed with panga knives only and it was very risky because at times they could overpower us."

She said the training which they have undergone for two months has equipped them with skills on how to use guns in the course of their duty.