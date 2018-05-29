28 May 2018

Oxfam International (Oxford)

Africa: Oxfam Launches Public Awareness Drive to Keep Ebola Under Control in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A 26-strong Oxfam team in Mbandaka, Équateur Province, has launched a public information drive to help people understand how best to protect themselves from coming into contact with the deadly Ebola virus.

Jose Barahona, Oxfam DRC Country Director, said: "Most people understand the situation and follow the advice provided; however, we hear people having doubts and worries about the epidemic. Some people don't believe in the Ebola virus or in the medication provided, others are afraid of it. Cases of people leaving hospitals and refusing care have been reported, which could have dramatic consequences. There are also some traditional practices concerning the handling and burial of dead bodies that can increase the risk of transmission after death."

To increase awareness about the virus, Oxfam is providing door-to-door information to the most vulnerable people, working with communities and carrying out mass awareness activities including film screenings and working with local community radio stations. It also plans to work with religious and traditional leaders.

Oxfam is installing chlorinated water points in hospitals, health centres, schools and ports, and helping to disinfect houses in which Ebola cases have been detected. It also provides disinfection kits and hygiene kits to communities.

An initial $400,000 has been secured so far to fund the response. A further $1.1 million will be needed as the work expands.

Africa

Ecobank Named Africa's Best Bank

Ecobank has won two major awards at the African Banker's prestigious ceremony held at the Paradise Hotel in Busan, South… Read more »

Read the original article on Oxfam.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Oxfam International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.