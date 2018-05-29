28 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Birth Attendant Arrested for Allegedly Operating Baby Factory

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal. [Photo credit: Lagos State Police Command ]

The police in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old traditional birth attendant for allegedly operating a centre where babies were born and sold to members of the public.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, told journalists on Monday that the suspect was arrested after allegedly selling one of the newborns for N250,000.

He said that at the baby factory, located at No. 96, Bunmi Ajakaiye St., Ajangbadi, pregnant women were induced and their babies sold after birth.

"On the strength of intelligence information, the DPO of Ajangbadi Division led operatives to the compound where the suspect was found administering intravenous injection (drip) to one Uju Nnamdi who claimed to be sick and five months pregnant.

"When search was conducted, a set of drip-water bags and other related drugs were recovered. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that she is not a medical doctor but a traditional birth attendant.

"She claimed that a 17-year-old girl was induced and she delivered a baby boy which she sold for N250,000.

"The said baby buyer was arrested, the baby retrieved and taken to the hospital while the said mother of the baby is being trailed for possible arrest. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing," he said.

The suspect were paraded before journalists.

In another development, a 51-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter.

Mr Edgal said the suspect, a resident of Modupe St., off Balogun St., Ikeja, was reported to the police by a faith-based organisation for putting his fingers in his daughter's private part.

He said the Gender Section of the Command found that the suspect brought the girl to Lagos from Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom where she was living with her mother, sometime in January.

The police chief said that investigation revealed that the suspect usually kept the child with a carer anytime he was going to work.

"However, on May 23 when the suspect came to pick up his daughter, the little girl refused to follow him. When asked why she doesn't want to follow her father, she narrated the sexual ordeal she is going through in the hands of her father," he said.

Mr Edgal said the suspect, however, blamed his deeds on the devil.

The suspects would soon be charged to court, the police boss said. (NAN)

Nigeria

Buhari Avoids Using 'Defeated', Says Boko Haram Now 'Degraded'

Insurgents ravaging the North-eastern part of the country have been degraded in capacity, President Muhammadu Buhari has… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.