Nigeria: Football Academy Operator Arrested for Allegedly Shaving Boys' Pubic Hair for N200

The police in Lagos on Monday said a football academy operator was arrested for allegedly shaving pubic hairs of young boys and giving them between N100 and N200 afterwards.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest on Monday, said the suspect claimed the boys were members of his Magico Football Academy at Agege, Lagos.

Mr Edgal said the suspect was arrested after one of the boys started losing weight and told his parent that the suspect had shaved his pubic hairs.

"The suspected cultist/ritualist lured some youths who aged between 11 and 15 years to his house after a football game and shaved their armpit and pubic hairs ostensibly for ritual purposes and thereafter gave them between N100 and N 200 only," he said.

Mr Edgal, however, warned parents to always accompany their underage children whenever they have any engagement such as a football academy.

"Parents should be careful of whoever their children get involved with. You know children easily warm up to anybody who claims to groom them for a football career.

"This makes it easy for them to be abused. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six young boys who claimed to be victims and members of the suspect's football academy were paraded.

Similarly, two men were arrested for allegedly bringing two ladies to Lagos from Calabar without their parent's consent. Mr Edgal said that the suspect was arrested based on a tip-off.

"A team of policemen attached to Ilemba-Hausa Division arrested the suspects while taking the two sisters to unknown destination.

"The victims were allegedly brought to Lagos by one Emeka under the pretence of getting them a job and without the consent of their parents.

"The victims are right now in protective custody, while effort is on to locate their biological parents," the police chief said.