Nigeria: Motorists Who Knock Down Children Risk Two Years Imprisonment - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says that any motorist who knocks down a child may soon risk two years imprisonment.

John Meheux, FRSC's Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Lagos and Ogun States, disclosed this at the 2018 Children's Day celebration on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Meheux said: "I have some worries of school children being knocked down by reckless drivers.

"The corps will prosecute such drivers and they may stand the risk of two years imprisonment.

"There are some drivers who are not licenced but still find their way on the road, such drivers will be prosecuted for murder."

He assured the children that the FRSC would continue working to ensure the safety of all children in and out of schools as well as places of worship.

Mr Meheux said that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, was committed to the safety of the children.

"Never again shall our children be killed or knocked down by reckless drivers on Nigerian roads," Mr Meheux said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC 2018 Children's Day celebration was tagged: "Awakening Road Safety Consciousness in the Youths."

Earlier, FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, urged children to always pay attention to drivers while on board.

Mr Omeje, who was represented by his Head of Operations, Olalekan Morakinyo, advised children to be vigilant and cultivate the habit of calling reckless drivers to order when on board.

One of the children, who participated in the programme, Precious Akinboboye, a primary four pupil of Mind-Builders Nursery and Primary School, lkeja, said the event had awakened her consciousness.