28 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and World Bank Sign U.S$110 Million Health Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A financial agreement worth USD 110 million was approved by a presidential order to cover Angola's health system strengthening project (PFSS).

The agreement to be signed between the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank (WB) aims to ensure the implementation of the Government's program of diversification of funding sources for implementation of public investment programs.

According to the order, published in the State Gazette, dated May 24, the coverage of said project will be done through the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

In another presidential dispatch published in the same State Gazette, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, approves another USD 100 million financing agreement, equivalent to 79 million Euros.

This agreement will be concluded between the Ministry of Finance, representing the Republic of Angola and the French Development Agency.

The amount will serve to cover the commercial agriculture development project, according to the document to which Angop had access.

Angola

Over 14 000 Landmines Destroyed

Angola has destroyed more than 14 000 landmines planted in the country during its 27-year civil war. Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.