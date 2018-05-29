Angola and World Bank Sign U.S$110 Million Health Agreement

Luanda — A financial agreement worth USD 110 million was approved by a presidential order to cover Angola's health system strengthening project (PFSS).

The agreement to be signed between the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank (WB) aims to ensure the implementation of the Government's program of diversification of funding sources for implementation of public investment programs.

According to the order, published in the State Gazette, dated May 24, the coverage of said project will be done through the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

In another presidential dispatch published in the same State Gazette, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, approves another USD 100 million financing agreement, equivalent to 79 million Euros.

This agreement will be concluded between the Ministry of Finance, representing the Republic of Angola and the French Development Agency.

The amount will serve to cover the commercial agriculture development project, according to the document to which Angop had access.