Namibia: Christmas Killer Jailed for 14 Years

A former taxi driver who killed a man in a shooting incident in Windhoek more than eight years ago has been sent to prison for 14 years, after being found guilty of murder and three other charges.

Iipinge Leonard Malenga (41) first fired off shots in a populated area "in a spree of utter recklessness" on 24 December 2009, and then walked to the scene where he approached his victim, Huma Tegelela Elago (22), aimed a firearm belonging to the Namibian Police at him, and shot him dead, magistrate Claudia Claasen recounted when she sentenced Malenga at the end of his trial in the Windhoek Regional Court on Thursday last week.

At the time that Elago was killed, he had no weapon or object with which he could attack Malenga, the magistrate noted during the sentencing.

In the judgement in which she found Malenga guilty on all four charges he faced, she also remarked that Elago did not pose a threat to Malenga when the fatal shot was fired, more than an hour after the two men had been involved in a physical fight.

Magistrate Claasen sentenced Malenga to 14 years' imprisonment on a charge of murder, a two-year jail term for the illegal possession of a firearm, one year in prison for the illegal possession of ammunition, and six months' imprisonment for the negligent discharge of a firearm. She also declared him unfit to possess a firearm for two years after his eventual release from prison.

The sentences on the three other charges will run concurrently with the 14-year jail term for murder.

Malenga told the court he got hold of the pistol with which he later shot Elago when the gun was left behind in a taxi that he was driving a few months before the shooting.

The court also heard that the pistol had markings showing that it belonged to the Namibian Police.

According to testimony during the trial, Malenga and Elago were involved in a physical fight in the Havana area of Katutura in Windhoek during the evening of 24 December 2009. The fight was broken up, and Malenga went to his home in the area. About an hour and a half later, witnesses heard shots fired, and saw that Malenga, who was sitting on a rock in front of his house, had fired the shots into the air.

Malenga and his girlfriend went to a drinking place in the area after that, and it was there that he approached Elago, cocked the pistol and said "do you know what you did?", before shooting Elago in the head, two eyewitnesses recounted.

Malenga claimed he was acting in self-defence, since Elago had been throwing stones at him.

However, magistrate Claasen noted that the eyewitnesses clearly testified that at no time immediately before the shooting did Elago do anything to provoke Malenga. She concluded that Malenga's self-defence claim amounted to "a fabricated and fanciful narration", which had to be rejected.

Malenga's trial started in October 2012.

Following his arrest after the shooting, Malenga was kept in custody for a year and three months before he was released on bail of N$1 500 in March 2011.