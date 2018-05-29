28 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Afrima Calls for Entries From African Musicians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

The organisers of the All Africa Music Awards have begun accepting submissions from African music professionals.

The organisers say from May 25 to August 1 they will be receiving on their online portal, works, songs and videos recorded or produced by African musicians

According to a statement, these entries will compete for possible nomination by the AFRIMA Jury in one or more of the 36 categories of the awards.

The AFRIMA Jury, consisting of 13 members, with vast experience and practice in African music and culture will be charged with overseeing the AFRIMA adjudication process.

"Music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the relevant award categories," the statement said.

In partnership with the African Union, the All Africa Music Awards is a music property that recognises and rewards the work and talent of a myriad of African artists from the old to the new generation of musicians.

AFRIMA 2017 Best Artiste or Group in African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall, 2Baba (Nigeria)

Through its conference, AFRIMA also stimulates conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potential of the creative arts for real humanising enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion, national, regional and continental integration as well as sustainable development in Africa.

Annually, the award show is broadcast to over 80 countries around the world.

Nigeria

Buhari Avoids Using 'Defeated', Says Boko Haram Now 'Degraded'

Insurgents ravaging the North-eastern part of the country have been degraded in capacity, President Muhammadu Buhari has… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.