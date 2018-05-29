The presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia, Shekutamba VV Nambala, pleaded for political tolerance, condemned corruption, rejected same-sex marriage and demanded a review of the country's land redistribution policy.

Nambala uttered these views when he delivered the first-ever 'State of Elcin address' at the Oniipa cathedral in the Oshikoto region on Sunday.

The bishop highlighted the history of Elcin, spoke about the current state of the church, and revealed its future plans.

Nambala also said by providing education and training to indigenous people, the Christian churches were the catalysts of the national liberation struggle.

The Elcin church was one of the five major Christian denominations which played a crucial role in the liberation struggle, the other four being the African Methodist Episcopal, Anglican, Roman Catholic and ELCRN.

"No one should be shunned because he or she belongs to a different political party," he stated.

According to Nambala, political differences were dividing some Lutheran congregants and pastors, a situation he described as unacceptable.

He thus encouraged open debate and the frank discussion of national issues, saying Elcin is following with keen interest the Herero and Nama genocide reparations' debate currently underway.

On the question of land, Nambala noted that the land belongs to God, and should not be commercialised.

"Both the Bible and the African traditions do not allow land to be sold or bought. Our liberation struggle was about land. We had the hope that after independence, all citizens would have access to land. But now, land has become a commercial commodity, with the rich taking as much land as they can afford," he said. The presiding bishop demanded that the constitution be amended to allow for fair land redistribution.

"Stop selling land, and give everyone peace of mind. We hope that the land conference later this year will look at this issue very carefully," he stressed.

He pointed out that urban land has become so expensive that in some cases, the price of an erf is higher than the structure to be erected on that same erf.

Turning to marriage, Nambala said the church rejects same-sex marriage because homosexual acts are against nature and are condemned in the Bible, but added that the church also denies any form of discrimination and mistreatment of homosexuals. "As human beings, homosexuals must be treated with respect," he continued. He furthermore warned against teenage pregnancies, saying their incidence is increasing at an alarming rate, currently averaging a whopping 2 500 cases per year. Teenage pregnancies derail education, and go hand in hand with illegal abortions.

Although his church blessed 12 000 weddings in the past seven years, Nambala said the majority of Namibians are not interested in marriage.

He cited the youngest statistics, showing that only 20% of Namibians possess marriage certificates, 59% were never married, 4% are widowed, and 2% are divorcees. Nambala advised married couples to avoid divorce, and to keep the flame of love burning by promptly seeking assistance whenever the marriage encounters difficulties.

"Divorce should be avoided at all costs because it causes problems to children, and induces a sense of shame into the divorcees. We are, however, not saying you should endure hellish marriages," he advised.

On the mushrooming of new churches, Nambala said Elcin has not yet taken a definitive stance on the issue, but urged the government to come up with proper regulations to bring the situation under control. In a speech of about three hours long, the bishop also questioned the Olufuko festival held annually at Outapi in the Omusati region, saying the promoters themselves do not practise what they preach.

"If olufuko is so beneficial, then why don't they take their daughters and close relatives there to be initiated?" he asked.

He explained that traditionally, olufuko served as a licence to become sexually active. It was acceptable for a teenager to fall pregnant after undergoing the olufuko initiation, even if not yet married, he said.

Nambala said Elcin rejects olufuko, and discouraged church members' participation in the event.

Elcin's membership currently stands at 814 483. The church has demarcated the country in two administrative areas known as dioceses.

Besides being the presiding bishop of the whole church, Nambala heads the eastern diocese with its headquarters at Oniipa, while the western diocese is headed by bishop Veikko Munyika, and has its headquarters at Onakayale in the Omusati region.

The church has 21 deaneries and 146 parishes served by 224 pastors and 45 deacons countrywide.