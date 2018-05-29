Self-proclaimed National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) president Esther Utjiua Muinjangue has given the party leadership until Friday to vacate the party's premises, or face legal action.

Muinjangue's ultimatum follows the failed Nudo elective congress over the weekend near Brakwater, outside Windhoek, where she controversially declared herself party president.

However, the disputed outcome of the congress has been nullified by outgoing party president Asser Mbai, who said there had been too much confusion, disagreement and unresolved issues for the congress to have been legitimate.

The biggest bone of contention among the factions was the legitimacy of about 120 delegates, representing branches from the Omaheke and Erongo regions, who claimed to have been "deliberately excluded" from participating at the congress by secretary general Meundju Jahanika. Despite this and other constitutional issues, Muinjangue declared herself party president on Saturday after an uncontested election which excluded about 200 delegates supporting her opponent, Vetaruhe Kandorozu.

Yesterday, Muinjangue told The Namibian that she had given party president Mbai, secretary general Jahanika and deputy secretary general Kandorozu an ultimatum to vacate the party headquarters "so that I can move in".

"I gave them a chance up to Friday to vacate the office, and I gave them the alternative they will face if they fail to comply with the request. I am sure that they are mature enough to realise that they have lost and that it is their own mistake that they lost," she stated.

Muinjangue added that Mbai's claim that the congress was cancelled was untrue, as Mbai was no longer the party president since his term ended in February this year. "There is no such thing. The next congress will be in 2023 when we will elect another leadership," she said. Kandorozu yesterday said they were ready to defend a case if Muinjangue decided to go to court, and emphasised that the congress was cancelled.

"We are ready to defend the case if they go to court. We beat them before, and we will beat them again. We will soon call the executive committee of the party," he countered.

"Our stance is very clear that the congress did not take place. The registration and vetting of the members, as well as the accreditation, did not take place. As a result, no congress took place," Kandorozu said, adding that Muinjangue was elected through an illegitimate process at a "public meeting".

He noted that his faction did not participate in Saturday's "public meeting" because there were many outstanding issues that needed to be cleared up before a congress could be held.

"They disregarded the list that was provided by the secretary general, and they started to register people at the congress hall as if it was a public meeting. That is why our faction did not participate in that public meeting," he stated.