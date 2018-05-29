Nigeria: Bankole Commends Military's Non-Interference

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has praised the military for keeping away from the allure of political power. He disclosed this in a statement marking Democracy Day yesterday.

"As we celebrate, we must salute the military for their discipline, patriotism and commitment to democratic ideals. The reasons for which the military truncated civil rule in the past are still evident in today's Nigeria. So, for them to have shunned the temptation to take over power and stick to their constitutional responsibility is worthy of commendation," said Bankole.

In the statement signed by his media aide, Morgan Amodu, the former Speaker said: "It is heartwarming to witness 19 years of democratic governance in Nigeria, despite challenges such as killings by herdsmen, kidnappings, perennial power failure, harsh economy, corruption, terrorism and many others that are not only making life unpleasant but also seem to be threatening the unity of our country."

According to him, "We must appreciate the resilience and determination of Nigerians to ensure, against all odds, that democracy thrives. It is an open secret that we are yet to feel the real essence of democracy, which includes enhancement in the quality of life. But we have indeed made progress, though it is not yet uhuru. We are obviously not where we ought to be, but we have certainly moved on from where we were. I am very confident that greater days are ahead."

Bankole noted that the key to sustaining the mode of government lies in the "choice of those we saddle with positions of responsibility." He therefore urged Nigerians to take advantage of the forthcoming general elections and vote for persons who would see positions of leadership as duty to build strong institutions, ease the pains of the people, and position the country for greatness."