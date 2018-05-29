Namibia: 17 Die Over the Long Weekend

The police yesterday said 17 people died in various incidents across the country from Thursday last week until Sunday.

In Windhoek, a 33-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend (42) to death on Thursday last week in Damara location, Katutura.

According to the police, the woman tried to commit suicide after the stabbing incident, but survived and was admitted at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital under police guard.

Available information indicates that the two argued before the woman stabbed the man, who is said to be a Zimbabwean national.

The police could not identify the man since his next of kin are yet to be informed.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed four times by an unknown assailant in Wanaheda. The deceased was identified as Likwambi Panda Gabriel.

According to the police, the suspect and his girlfriend met Gabriel, who was with a friend, selling some stuff on the streets. Gabriel then apparently asked the suspect's girlfriend if she did not want to buy some of his stuff.

The suspect, the police explained, accused Gabriel of talking to his girlfriend before he stabbed him.

Meanwhile, a foetus was found in a garbage bin at the corner of Faraoh and Fillistine Streets in Soweto, Windhoek. The suspect in the matter has not yet been identified, and police investigations continue.

A 62-year-old woman died when her shack caught fire in Omutula street, Havana location, Windhoek. The police identified the woman as Albertina Gawases. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Aipinge Lupito Johannes (40) committed suicide by hanging himself with an electrical cord in Mukwanangobe location, Wanaheda. He did not leave a suicide note.

At Aranos, Frans Ludeke (23) died after he was stabbed with a sharp object in the neck on Friday. The police said the incident happened in the Bosduin location, and that Ludeke died on arrival at a clinic. The suspect, who is said to be related to Ludeke, was arrested.

A Grootfontein woman (35) stabbed and killed her uncle Tsose Leo (37) with a traditional knife on the left side of the chest. The police said the woman had argued with her uncle before the stabbing.

The woman also allegedly stabbed the uncle's girlfriend with the same knife. The girlfriend, however, survived.

The police arrested the suspect, who was expected to appear in court yesterday.

Rahandjauka Katjikonde (35), died along the Aminuis road, about 80km from Gobabis, on Friday after he lost control of his vehicle. Four other people travelling with him were injured.

In another accident, Kanisius Gaoab (36) died between Tsumeb and Tsintsabis on Saturday after his vehicle hit a cow, while at Okahao, Tomas Shivute (31) lost control of his vehicle, which overturned and injured him. Shivute died on arrival at the Okahao State Hospital.

Two police officers, Haukongo Joseph (56) and Paulus Gerhard Tuyenikumwe (54), died in an accident that happened at the Okamboola village along the Ruacana-Omakange main road on Friday when their vehicle hit some livestock and overturned.

Furthermore, a cyclist was hit and injured by a vehicle at the T-junction along the B2 road between Swakopmund and Arandis on Thursday. While he was lying on the road, police said, another vehicle ran over him. The cyclist was rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital, but died on arrival.

On Friday, an 18-year-old female was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old male while coming from a club in the Usab location.

The suspect allegedly grabbed and dragged her behind a building, and had sexual intercourse with her. Police investigations continue.

At Rehoboth, it is alleged that five suspects gang-raped a victim while one of them threatened her with a screwdriver.

Two of the suspects, both aged 17, were arrested. Police investigations are continuing.