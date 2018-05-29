Namibia: Geingob On Angula, Tweya Rift

President Hage Geingob admitted that former information minister Tjekero Tweya complained about the hefty board fees paid to businesswoman Ally Angula when she was chairperson of the Namibia Post and Telecommunications Holdings (NPTH).

Tweya, now the trade minister, and Angula, who resigned from the NPTH board at the end of March, had a long-running war of words, especially over MTC's multibillion-dollar network project.

Angula resigned, citing "governance flaws and failures" within the information ministry in the running of the NPTH.

Last year, Tweya fired Angula for allegedly violating the parastatal's remuneration guidelines. Tweya only reinstated Angula a year later after consulting Geingob.

Commenting through his lawyer Sisa Namandje for the first time over the tiff between Tweya and Angula, Geingob said Tweya alleged in a letter dated 28 August 2017 that Angula was abusing board fees.

Tweya wrote to Geingob after he had already reinstated Angula. Geingob said he did not expressly by conduct or by implication seek to curtail Tweya's supervisory role or power over the chairperson should there have been acts of misconduct on Angula's part.

PAYMENTS

An official NPTH document said Angula received N$348 000 over 10 months - October 2016 to July 2017 - for meetings as chairperson, or activities such as conference calls, "strategic matters", a familiarisation tour, a meeting with the Cabinet committee on treasury, and meetings with two line ministers.

According to the document, Angula charged a N$4 300 monthly retainer and N$7 200 per meeting.

A second document, provided by a source, however, claimed that Angula could have been paid as much as N$364 800 for 10 months. The source said the NPTH was not issuing the correct documents.

It was not immediately clear how many meetings or engagements Angula undertook for the NPTH during the 10-months period.

Since the NPTH is a third-tier parastatal, a 12 August 2010 remuneration directive issued by the then trade ministry said the board chairpersons were to earn N$42 320 for four annual board meetings.

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste said Angula was only entitled to charge a "sitting allowance" for the NPTH's four board meetings a year, while fees for non-board meetings were supposed to be deducted from the monthly retainer.

"Board of directors are paid retainer fees for ad hoc and planned engagements outside the board meetings, and this includes meetings with the line minister," Jooste said.

Angula, however, insisted that she was paid as per the approved NPTH directors' fees, while an NPTH source told The Namibian this month that it follows general government guidelines for the remuneration of directors.

"I would assume that the difference comes in with the sitting fees and the monthly retainer fee - there should not be any other difference. Also, these would all have a further 37% deducted for tax, which is deducted before payment," Angula said.

NPTH acting chief executive Antoinette McKay said "annual board fees and sitting allowances are confidential."

Tweya did not want to comment on the matter, saying he was no longer the information minister and therefore no longer the line minister for the parastatal.

ANGULA HAS HER SAY

In a letter to Geingob, Angula said that she differed with Tweya over a directive for the NPTH to allow MTC to pay for 100% mobile network coverage in Namibia in 24 months for N$3,4 billion. Angula also said she believed the project could be done for N$250 million.

Angula added that Tweya and his officials were required to report to the Anti-Corruption Commission any wrongdoing, and that the minister failed to take his plan to fire her to Cabinet for endorsement.

"Why did he not follow that route if he had reasons to fire me?" Angula asked, adding that she was paid according to the approved NPTH directors' fees.

Tweya, Angula said, only raised the fees' issue in response to a 10-page letter she wrote to Geingob on her dismissal after he had asked for an explanation.

According to Namandje, Angula was reinstated after a common understanding was reached.

Angula said she was "totally taken aback" by the allegations that the fees she charged NPTH were the basis for her sacking.

"There was no basis to my firing, other than standing my ground on financial prudence," Angula told The Namibian.

Geingob noted that it "appears that the disagreement in respect of the cellular network coverage issues and other issues resulted in the fractured relationship".

There has been talk that Angula was receiving special treatment from the government because of her friendship with the First Lady, Monica Geingos.

Namandje, however, said while Angula was close to Geingos, this had played entirely no role in the way Geingob had handled her dismissal.

He said that Angula was appointed to the NPTH board before Geingob became President.

Angula also said Geingos warned them when she became First Lady that if she hears any of them using her name, she would terminate their friendship.

"I have never used my relationship with anyone in power to get something. I always fought my way like everyone else to get things done. I have not called on the First Lady to protect me, nor used her position to get me into any position," Angula stated.

Geingos said influence peddling and name-dropping were wrong, and that the media was using their friendship to defame Angula.

According to Geingos, it was fair to ask questions if a reasonable basis exists to suspect that she had used her proximity to power for her benefit, and for those whom she knows.

"In such a scenario, it becomes incumbent on me to respond, as any person who occupies some form of public role must be willing to open themselves up for public scrutiny," Geingos said. "The only wrong I appear to have committed is to have friends."

Geingos added that she continuously warns her family and friends not to expect undue benefit from the government, and that there will be consequences if they use her name or that of the President for their economic benefit.