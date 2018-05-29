Namibia: Walvis Squatters Petition Minister for Land

About 600 people squatting in tents and shacks at Walvis Bay have petitioned urban development minister Peya Mushelenga to give them land.

The Twaloloka residents, who were 'temporarily' relocated from one part of the town to another in 2016, petitioned the minister through Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua last week.

The residents emphasised the need for the ministry to speed up the servicing of Farm 37, east of Walvis Bay, which has been set aside for low-cost housing.

Twaloloka spokesperson Kassie ya Shikongo told Mutjavikua that the Walvis Bay municipality moved them to an open area two years ago when it embarked on a township development programme, which included the upgrading of roads, and also resulted in shacks being demolished to make way for the roads.

The group was left with no option but to squat next to the Tutaleni location, "which was not a deliberate decision".

The group has been squatting on the land with the permission of the landowner until Farm 37's housing becomes a reality. They also managed to get one toilet and a water point to serve all 600 people.

However, Ya Shikongo said they understand this situation is temporary, and that squatting is illegal.

Last year, the municipality successfully sued to evict the squatters, but they appealed the ruling because they have not been provided with an alternative site. "We are a forgotten and segregated society. We are segregated by the economy of our country, particularly residential land, which is a contravention of the provisions of the constitution. We have been denied our right of land acquisition because of our financial status", Ya Shikongo stated.

He said there are members of the group who have been on the waiting list for land and housing for 15 years, "while the latecomers have already received their houses".

The group pleaded with the governor and minister to allocate a plot to them where they could legally erect shacks and tents until Farm 37 was ready.

They are also hoping to have more toilets and taps on the new plot.

Mutjavikua received the petition, and said it would be forwarded to the minister.

"I am humbled by the honest way you brought these challenges and issues to the table," the governor said.