Namibia: Double Murder Trial to Start in September

A Windhoek man who is charged with the murder of two women whose burnt remains were found at a dumpsite on the outskirts of the city near the start of 2016 is scheduled to go on trial in the Windhoek High Court in the last week of September.

The trial of Lukas Nikodemus (48) is due to begin on 24 September, with dates from then to 28 September and from 22 to 26 October at this stage reserved for the hearing of his case, the accused was informed when he made his latest pretrial appearance in the High Court on Thursday last week.

Nikodemus is charged with two counts of murder, a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice or attempting to do so, and a count of failing to lock away a firearm.

The state is alleging that Nikodemus left a bar in Katutura in Windhoek in the company of two women, Johanie Naruses (29) and Clementia de Wee (23), during the evening of 6 January 2016, and after that murdered both women by shooting them with a firearm.

Nikodemus is also accused of having dumped the bodies of Naruses and De Wee at a refuse site near Pionierspark in Windhoek, and of having set the bodies on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the shooting of the two women and to hinder the police's investigation of their deaths.

The bodies were found at the dumpsite on 7 January 2016, and Nikodemus was arrested the same day. He has been kept in custody since then.

Nikodemus went through a period of psychiatric observation in July and August 2016. After that, a state psychiatrist reported that Nikodemus does not have a history of mental illness, and also did not show signs or symptoms of mental illness during the period he was under observation at the Forensic Psychiatric Unit of the Windhoek Central Hospital.

The psychiatrist concluded that Nikodemus was not mentally ill, and was fit to stand trial. Nikodemus will be denying guilt on all four charges when he goes on trial, he has indicated in a document filed at the High Court.

In the same document, Nikodemus confirmed that he not only knew both Naruses and De Wee, but that he was also involved in a romantic relationship with both women.

Nikodemus further stated that during his trial, he would deny he was responsible for the deaths of Naruses and De Wee, and would also deny he was present at the time they were killed.

Defence lawyer Khaepriums Swartz represented Nikodemus during his pretrial hearing before judge Christie Liebenberg last week. State advocate Cliff Lutibezi represented the prosecution.