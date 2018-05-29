Namibia: State Opposes Bail for Home Affairs Official

The statement given to police by the son of a senior home affairs official accused of shooting a 27-year-old man, now fighting for his life, contradicted that of his accused father, who made a first court appearance in a bail hearing yesterday.

Likius Valombola (53) appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura for allegedly shooting Helao Kapembe Ndjaba twice in the head last week in an alleged road rage incident.

The bail hearing continues today, and Valombola remains in police custody.

Testifying during the hearing, Valombola claimed that fear for his own safety prompted him to fire two warning shots that accidentally struck Ndjaba in the head.

"We were driving on Friday (18 May) around 23h00 when there was a car in the middle of the road in our lane, facing our direction. I was travelling with my wife and son, and my son was driving. All four doors of the other car were open, and there were young men close to the car. We asked them to move out of the way, but they started mobbing, refusing to move," said Valombola.

He added that his son got out of the car to try and talk to the men, but he warned him to be careful. When he sensed danger, Valombola also got out of the car.

"I got out to try to get my son back to our car. After we went back to the car, three guys came to my side of the car, and others to the driver's side. They started banging on the car with their hands. At that moment, I was fearing for our lives, and I opened the window and fired a warning shot. After a while, I fired a second warning shot, and in that time my son drove off," Valombola testified, adding that he was informed an hour later that he had shot Ndjaba.

However, chief inspector Rector Sandema tesified differently.

"From what I read in the statements in the docket given by different people, including the passengers in the car, it is not in the public's best interest and due to the seriousness of the case for Valombola to get bail", he said.

He added that the statement given by Valombola's son indicated that the car in the middle of the road appeared to have had broken down, and Valombola had asked for the car to be moved.

"Arguments arose, and the suspect got out of the car with a gun. At that time, the driver (Valombola's son) also got out to try to bring the suspect back to the car. While in the car, the suspect tried to open the window, while the son tried to close the window. They heard two shots, and they drove off," Sandema testified.

He said if the eyewitnesses at the scene had not driven behind the suspect's car, "we would not have known who the suspect was. That is why after going through the statements, there is no remorse shown by the suspect. The statement given by the wife also does not indicate that their lives or the life of the suspect was in danger. I also notice a lot of differences in their statements," Sandema continued.

According to Ndjaba's brother, Lameck Ndjaba, he is brain-dead, and the family has been advised to switch off the life support machines, but they were not ready to do so.

Ndjaba owned a printing shop, and at the time of the shooting he was allegedly dropping off printed T-shirts in Ombili.

The state was represented by Arrie Husselman, while the family was represented by Women's Lawyers Association's Ruth Herunga (pro bono).

The magistrate in the case was Antonious Shapumba, while Valombola was represented by Sisa Namandje.