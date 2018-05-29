Tensions appear to be rocking the opposition MDC Alliance with a key coalition partner complaining that "we have been hoodwinked and taken for fools by those who think they own the electorate simply because they have a leader who is 'youthful'".

Former finance minister Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) demanded Monday that 'bullying in the Alliance must stop".

The Alliance is led by MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa who is also its presidential candidate for crunch harmonized elections widely expected this July.

In a social media post, PDP's Harare province raged at Chamisa's MDC-T party, accusing the latter of reengining on a constituency-sharing agreement which was reached as part of the Alliance agreement.

"As the PDP led by Adv. Tendai Biti, we have noticed with great disgust the manner in which we have been treated in the MDC Alliance by members of the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa. We will not stand for it," PDP said.

"MDC-T (Chamisa) promised to stay away from constituencies that our members would be taking part in. However, this is not what is happening on the ground," the province complained.

"We now have MDC-T (Chamisa) candidates who think they are superior to ours and are trying to renege on their party's assurances to let our members go unopposed by other Alliance members.

"A case in point is that of Wilson Makanyaire who has reportedly displaced PDP Hurungwe West aspiring candidate, Severino Chambati, and imposed himself to contest in that. We will not stand for it."

Reached for comment over the complaint by a section of his party, Biti referred NewZimbabwe.com to PDP's national spokesman Jacob Mafume.

"You have been given Jacob's number a few minutes ago. Jacob is the spokesperson for the party," he said.

Mafume was however, not answering his phone.

PDP Harare warned they would quit the coalition if their concerns are not addressed.

"When we made the decision as a party to join the Alliance it was not because we were afraid to go it alone, but we thought a UNITED opposition would have a greater chance to dislodge ZANU PF.

"We thought we shared similar goals with other Alliance partners, only to find out now, a few days before the general election that we have been hoodwinked and taken for fools by those who think they own the electorate simply because they have a leader who is 'youthful'.

"Let me conclude by saying that this Alliance needs us more than we need it and if our President (Adv Biti) does not address this issue we will withdraw all our members from this unhappy marriage."