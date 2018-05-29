Namibia: Walvis Community Marches for Brenner

About 200 members of the Walvis Bay community staged a peaceful demonstration at Narraville on Saturday, calling for justice over the death of 20-year-old Moegamat Sedick Brenner, who allegedly drowned at Long Beach on 1 May.

Brenner's body, only dressed in underwear, was discovered along the low watermark at Long Beach. Brenner's father, Sedick Brenner (Sr), told The Namibian last month that his family was convinced that his son had been murdered.

Although autopsy findings suggest that Brenner drowned, Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said the findings and the details emerging from questioning people who may have been with Brenner before he died will be submitted in court for a decision on possible prosecution.

Iikuyu last month said he could not confirm whether foul play is suspected, adding that it was up to the court to decide on that.

According to the deceased's sister Gadijah Brenner, her brother was last seen alive by two friends at about 02h00 on the morning of Workers' Day, before he disappeared. She said her brother lived with her in her house at Long Beach, and the family first became concerned when her employee tried to call him that morning, and he was not picking up his phone.

"We received a call from our worker the next morning that he [worker] was trying to get into my house at Long Beach, but my brother [who was supposed to open the door] was not answering the phone or opening the door. I then asked him [worker] to climb over the wall as we could also not reach him on the phone. When he [worker] entered the house, he found two young men in the house, who claimed to be his friends," she explained.

Brenner said she spoke to the two young men on the phone, asking who they were. They allegedly told her that they were friends of her brother, and had not seen him since he left them in the house the previous night.

The two young men were questioned by the police after Brenner's body was discovered on the beach, but were released, as there was not enough evidence linking him directly to his death. The family, however, thinks that there is more to their son's death, and have appealed to the public to come forth with any information.

"We are all marching today as a show of solidarity against the hiding of the truth about what happened the night we lost our brother. Sedik did not deserve to die this way. Give us the peace of knowing. We cannot allow this type of culture in our community", added the deceased's brother, Galid Noble.

The deceased's grandmother, Farrah Brenner, who raised him, said she cannot rest until she finds closure on the circumstances surrounding her grandson's death.

"I am a peaceful woman, and do not seek revenge. We do not want to see somebody in jail. We just want to know what really happened, and why. We just want our child to rest in peace," she said.

The Brenner family has offered a reward of N$50 000 for information that would shed more light on the manner and reason for his death.

According to regional crime investigations coordinator Iikuyu, the police have tried their best on the case, and are still doing further investigations. He reiterated the police's request to the family and members of the public to approach the police with any information surrounding the case.

Iikuyu can be contacted at 0812464757.