29 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2019 - Why Nigerians Should Vote Buhari Again--Niger Gov

Tagged:

Related Topics

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Monday, enumerated reasons Nigerians should cast their votes for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

Bello, who made the remark while speaking with newsmen in Minna, said President Buhari's decision to seek a re-election was a welcome development.

According to him, the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek for re-election in 2019 is to lay concrete foundation for the political growth of the country.

"I appeal to Nigerians to appreciate the President's declaration of intent to run again; strong in our conviction that he will continue to run an open and transparent government if given a second chance.

"We owe ourselves the duty to ensure that President Buhari continues beyond 2019 so that he could consolidate on the tremendous achievements so far recorded," he said.

He said that Buhari remains a stabilising factor in strengthening the nation's hard-earned unity.

"I am in full support and throw my weight behind the idea of President Muhammadu Buhari seeking a second tenure in 2019. It is encouraging and soul lifting.

"We have already set in motion a political strategy to lead a successful campaign for the President to get re-elected," he said.

He explained that President Buhari's efforts to diversify the economy yielded fruits in many folds, making agriculture to take the driver's seat and offering employment opportunities to millions of hitherto deprived Nigerians.

"Mr President's zeal in fighting corruption with emphasis on loot and assets recovery is the best thing that had happened to our country. Stolen monies, where they were stashed abroad, were being recovered.

"The ongoing fight against insurgency, militancy, cattle rustling and armed bandits is paying result," he said.

Bello called on eligible Nigerians who had not register to take the advantage of the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise to do so.

He said that it was only by so doing that the party's candidates seeking elective positions could emerge victorious.

He also called on leaders of political parties to preach peace and be tolerant to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

Nigeria

Buhari Avoids Using 'Defeated', Says Boko Haram Now 'Degraded'

Insurgents ravaging the North-eastern part of the country have been degraded in capacity, President Muhammadu Buhari has… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.