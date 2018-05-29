Uganda: Karamoja Traders Hike Prices After Rains Cut Off Region

Moroto — Food prices in Karamoja have skyrocketed after floods washed away bridges and cut off the sub-region.

The rain has for a fortnight pounded the region, inundated gardens and eroded and made roads impassable.

The downpour has stalled works two Chinese contractors; China Railway Number 3 and China Communications Construction Company Ltd, to upgrade Moroto-Soroti road to bitumen.

Food prices

The situation has caused prices of food to double as traders experience difficulty in transporting commodities to the region.

The result is dwindling stocks in shops and doubling of prices.

For instance, the price of a kilogramme of sugar has increased from Shs3,700 to Shs7,000 while a kilogramme of maize flour currently costs Shs4,000, up from Shs2,500.

A kilogramme of rice now costs Shs5,000 up from Shs3,400; beans cost Shs4,200 a kilogramme up from Shs2,300; the price of three tomatoes has doubled to Shs2,000 while the price of a bunch of matooke has increased from Shs30,000 to Shs47,000.

"I am worried of malnutrition [in my family] because affording two meals a day is difficult," said Mr Eliah Omiat, an elder.

A trader who only identified herself as Hajat Nambose said the price hike is to cover extra expenses associated with long time they spend in transit.

Karamoja heavily depends on food and other supplies from neighbouring districts in Sebei, Bugisu, Teso and Acholi sub-regions.

Traders stuck

Many traders and transporters are stuck with merchandise in and around Lorengechora and Kangole, Napak District.

Mr Robert Ngorok, a trader based in Moroto District, described the current state of the roads in Karamoja as "unfortunate...a cause for the sub-region's underdevelopment".

"The government always preaches to us to work hard in business, but how can we achieve in business with these types of roads?" he said.

The Napak Resident District Commissioner, Mr Naman Ojwee, said "if the Chinese (contractors) had listened to what people told them; not to demolish Kangole Bridge, the situation would have not been like this."

We were unable to reach the Chinese construction firm by press time.

Mr Joseph Lomonyang, the Napak District chairperson, appealed to the government for a rescue plan.

The Karamoja Affairs minister, Mr John Byabagambi, said: "This nature [rainfall], no one can fight it. I am appealing to my people of Karamoja to be patient. I know the current hard situation in the region."